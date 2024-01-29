Anthrax drummer gets engaged to Butcher Babies singer at U2 concert

By Andrea Dresdale

Congratulations are in order for key members of two bands.

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, who also tours with Pantera, proposed to Butcher Babies singer Carla Harvey at one of U2's Las Vegas concerts. Revealing the news on Instagram, he wrote, "We went to see @u2 and this happened @carlaharvey. they played ' all I want is you'… ."

He also gave a special shout-out to each member of U2, including Larry Mullen Jr., who isn't performing at the Vegas shows, and Larry's fill-in, Bram Van den Berg.

Sharing the post, Harvey wrote, "It wasn’t a dream, I woke up in Vegas as the future Mrs. Benante. I love you @charbenante."

Benante and Harvey have been linked since 2019.

