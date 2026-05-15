Anthrax details upcoming 'Cursum Perficio' album, first record in 10 years

Anthrax has announced a new album called Cursum Perficio, marking the thrash outfit's first record in 10 years.

Cursum Perficio, the long in-the-works follow-up to 2016's For All Kings, is due out Sept. 18. The title is a Latin phrase meaning, "My journey has come to an end."

"It was quite a journey from the inception of this album to its completion," says guitarist Scott Ian in a statement. "We were supposed to make this in 2020, but the universe had other plans for everyone. After the pandemic, we got to be a band again. When we started working on the record, we were just happy to be in a room together."

"It was so exciting that it was like being reborn in a way," Ian continues. "All of that energy and emotion went into the music. The fear of being forced out of our lives and the joy of coming back together are present. The title 'Cursum Perficio' feels like Anthrax. It resembled what we went through to get to the point of finishing the record."

The first single off Cursum Perficio is the previously teased "It's for the Kids," which is out now alongside a video streaming on YouTube.

Here's the Cursum Perficio track list:

"Persistence of Memory

"The Long Goodbye"

"It's for the Kids"

"Everybody's Got a Plan

"The Edge of Perfection"

"Infectious"

"NYC93"

"Cursum Perficio"

"T.O.M.B"

"Watch It Go"

"My Victory"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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