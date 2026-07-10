Anthrax approaches 'The Edge of Perfection' on new 'Cursum Perficio' song

Anthrax has released a new song called "The Edge of Perfection," a track off the band's upcoming album, Cursum Perficio.

According to guitarist Scott Ian, the nearly seven-minute epic lives up to its name.

"It's the apex predator of Anthrax songs," Ian says of "The Edge of Perfection." "I think it's the best song we've ever written and the best thing I've ever been a part of creatively."

You can listen for yourself and watch the accompanying "The Edge of Perfection" video on YouTube.

Cursum Perficio, the 12th Anthrax album and their first in 10 years, drops Sept. 18. It also includes the single "It's For the Kids."

Anthrax will be touring North America with Iron Maiden and Megadeth starting in September.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.