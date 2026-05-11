Anthrax announces release of first new song in 10 years

Joey Belladonna and Scott Ian of Anthrax perform during a Mx Metal Festo 2024 at velodromo on April 13, 2024 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

For the first time in 10 years, Anthrax is releasing a new song.

The track is called "It's for the Kids" and is due out Friday. You can presave it now.

"It's been more than a decade…but we're back," the thrash metallers tease in a Facebook post.

"It's for the Kids" is expected to be the first preview of Anthrax's long-in-the-works 12th studio effort, the follow-up to 2016's For All Kings.

Anthrax will be playing select shows on Iron Maiden's North American tour beginning in September. Megadeth will also be on the bill.

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