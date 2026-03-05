Another Grohl hits the chart: Violet makes ﻿'Billboard'﻿ debut with 'THUM'

After signing her own record deal, Violet Grohl is following in her father's footsteps in another way.

Violet's single "THUM" has entered the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay chart, officially marking her Billboard debut.

The track, which debuted in December on Bandcamp before receiving a wide streaming release in January, begins on Adult Alternative Airplay at #38.

Of course, Violet's dad, Dave Grohl, has a long history on the Billboard charts with Foo Fighters. The "Everlong" rockers have logged a total of 44 songs on the Alternative Airplay chart, which ties them with U2 for most in the ranking's 38-year history, and 43 songs on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Foo Fighters will release a new album, Your Favorite Toy, on April 24. Violet's debut album is forthcoming.

