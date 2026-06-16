An 'Epic' comeback? Faith No More shares 2027 teaser

Mike Patton of Faith No More performs 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' at Rockefeller Center on May 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon')

If you want it all, all being a Faith No More reunion, then it appears you might actually be able to have it.

The long-dormant "Epic" rockers, who haven't performed live since 2016, have fans speculating about a possible comeback after a posting an image to Instagram featuring the year 2027 and the FNM logo superimposed over a photo of a crowd.

Faith No More had been set to return to the live stage in 2021 for a run of shows that were later canceled due to frontman Mike Patton dealing with mental health issues. In a 2022 Rolling Stone interview, Patton shared that he'd been diagnosed with the anxiety disorder agoraphobia.

While Patton returned to the road with his project Mr. Bungle, Faith No More stayed inactive. In the Rolling Stone piece, Patton said the tour cancellation led to "broken feelings on both sides," and keyboardist Roddy Bottum said in 2024 that the band was on "semi permanent hiatus."

In separate 2025 interviews, drummer Mike Bordin said he felt Patton demonstrated that he was "unwilling to do shows with us," while Bottum said he doesn't "think anyone's sort of up for [a reunion] at this point."

We'll see if this new teaser means that the Faith No More members have changed their minds. In the meantime, Patton has been playing select Faith No More songs on tour with AVTT/PTTN, his collaboration with the folk band The Avett Brothers.

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