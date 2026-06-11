Amy Lee teases Evanescence's 'biggest show we've ever had' with '﻿Sanctuary' ﻿tour

Evanescence will hit the road Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida, on a tour in support of the band's new album, Sanctuary. As Amy Lee tells ABC Audio, fans attending the trek can expect "the biggest show we've ever had."

"It's a lot of fun, it's a lot of work," Lee says. "We have a lot of new songs to learn. We're playing pretty much the whole new album, along with lots of other songs. It's gonna be probably our longest set."

Whatever songs she's singing, Lee's main goal with the tour is to "make people happy."

"I wanna bring some good to this time," Lee says. "Give people a place of release, to fill up, to charge up, spiritually, emotionally, and feel empowered when they walk away."

"We're just trying to make something really good," she adds. "I think we are. I'm very excited."

Lee's recruited a bunch of friends to help spread that joy, including Spiritbox and Poppy, who are opening the tour's U.S. and European legs, respectively. Both Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante and Poppy sang with Lee on their collaborative 2025 hit, "End of You," though the trio won't all be on the same bill together for any of the Evanescence shows.

Still, Lee teases she'll be sharing a special moment with her openers onstage.

"I wish I had Courtney and Poppy on the same show so we could do, like, an epic 'End of You' moment," Lee laughs. "That hasn't quite worked out, but we'll definitely be doing something together."

Sanctuary is out now. It includes the singles "Who Will You Follow" and "Afterlife."

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