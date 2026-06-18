Amy Lee fights through 'the madness and the lies' on Evanescence's latest #1 hit

After waiting over 20 years to earn their first #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with "Afterlife," Evanescence didn't need nearly as long to grab their second.

"Who Will You Follow," the current single off Amy Lee and company's new album, Sanctuary, has jumped to the top spot on Mainstream Rock Airplay, less than a year after "Afterlife" hit #1 in 2025.

On "Who Will You Follow," Lee sings, "When all your faith in reality fades away/ Who will you follow?" She tells ABC Audio that encapsulates the message of the song.

"When you can't even tell what's real, what's true, like, who will you follow?" Lee asks. "Right over a cliff!"

"It feels harder and harder, I think, to have a baseline where we can all agree on what's true before we start acting out to respond to that," she continues. "And that's so dangerous."

Lee adds that the themes of "Who Will You Follow" ring throughout Sanctuary.

"For me, this sanctuary is a sanctuary of truth," Lee says. "It's a sanctuary where we can look at each other in the eyes and go, 'I'm real, this is real life.' And our communication between each other where we can actually speak to each other as humans — not behind a screen, not through a filter, not through somebody else's words, making some of them more bold or not — this is real."

Ultimately, "Who Will You Follow" comes to the conclusion that we do need each other.

"The song, for me, is about breaking through the madness and the lies and finding the simple truth of just human connection again, and our thirst for that," Lee says.

Sanctuary is out now. Evanescence is currently supporting it on tour, which continues Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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