'American Idiot' box: Prepare for the launch of Green Day TV

Do you have the time to listen to Billie Joe Armstrong whine on his own TV channel?

Green Day has announced the launch of Green Day TV, set to premiere Thursday on the band's YouTube.

As for what exactly Green Day TV will entail, that remains to be seen. The "American Idiot" outfit teased it in a social media video featuring clips of different movies and TV shows cut together to say, "Welcome to Green Day television."

Perhaps Green Day TV will have to do with the band's upcoming movie, NIMORDS, set to premiere Aug. 14. The film follows a trio of friends, played by Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust, who embark on a road trip under the mistaken belief that they're opening for Green Day on New Year's Eve.

The NIMRODS soundtrack, which includes the new Green Day song "I'm Never Gonna R.I.P.," is out now.

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