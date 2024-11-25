Alter Bridge announces 20th anniversary ﻿'One Day Remains﻿' reissue

Alter Bridge has announced a 20th anniversary reissue of the band's 2004 debut album, One Day Remains.

The set will be released digitally on Dec. 6 and as a two-LP vinyl package on March 7. Limited-edition color variants exclusive to Alter Bridge's web store will be available starting Friday.

The track list includes the original album plus the B-side "Save Me," as well as recordings for a 2005 performance at Toronto's Phase One Studios.

Alter Bridge formed following the disbandment of Creed, with members Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips joining up with vocalist Myles Kennedy. One Day Remains is certified Gold by the RIAA, and spawned the singles "Open Your Eyes" and "Find the Real."

Alter Bridge's most recent album is 2022's Pawns & Kings. The band is currently on a break while Creed is on a reunion tour and Kennedy promotes his new solo album, The Art of Letting Go.

