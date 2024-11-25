Alter Bridge announces 20th anniversary ﻿'One Day Remains﻿' reissue

Craft Recordings
By Josh Johnson

Alter Bridge has announced a 20th anniversary reissue of the band's 2004 debut album, One Day Remains.

The set will be released digitally on Dec. 6 and as a two-LP vinyl package on March 7. Limited-edition color variants exclusive to Alter Bridge's web store will be available starting Friday.

The track list includes the original album plus the B-side "Save Me," as well as recordings for a 2005 performance at Toronto's Phase One Studios.

Alter Bridge formed following the disbandment of Creed, with members Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips joining up with vocalist Myles KennedyOne Day Remains is certified Gold by the RIAA, and spawned the singles "Open Your Eyes" and "Find the Real."

Alter Bridge's most recent album is 2022's Pawns & Kings. The band is currently on a break while Creed is on a reunion tour and Kennedy promotes his new solo album, The Art of Letting Go.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!