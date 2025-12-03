Alter Bridge shares new song 'Playing Aces' off upcoming self-titled album

'Alter Bridge' album artwork. (Napalm Records)
By Josh Johnson

Alter Bridge has premiered a new song called "Playing Aces," a track off the band's upcoming self-titled album.

"The term 'Playing Aces' ties in with the gambling analogy of risking everything regardless of how many times you've failed in life," says frontman Myles Kennedy. "It's a last-ditch effort to come out on top."

You can watch the "Playing Aces" video streaming now on YouTube.

The album Alter Bridge is due out Jan. 9. It also includes the previously released songs "Silent Divide" and "What Lies Within."

Alter Bridge will launch a U.S. tour in April.

