Alter Bridge reaches self-actualization on 'unapologetic' new album

If you've enjoyed Alter Bridge's brand of hard rock over the band's last seven records, it's probably safe to say you'll be a fan of their newly released eighth album.

In putting together their latest studio effort, frontman Myles Kennedy tells ABC Audio, "We're not trying to come up with some brand-new approach to what the genre is."

"I think we're really leaning into what we love about it and what has proved to be kind of timeless and avoiding any sort of trends," Kennedy says. "[We're] really just doing what we do and what we grew up listening to and what we love about heavy music."

The new album is self-titled, and while Kennedy jokes that decision was based in laziness, he does acknowledge that the music reflects the self-actualization he and his bandmates have gone through over Alter Bridge's 20-year career.

"That's the one thing after all these years I feel like we definitely have achieved is we've kind of found our little niche," Kennedy laughs. "There's just a certain way we approach things. I think any band or any artist, that's what you hope for after two decades, is you kind of establish what your sound is, what your identity is."

He adds, "I feel like [the album is] just really leaning into what we're about and kind of just being unapologetic about it."

Lyrically, one of the themes of Alter Bridge is avoiding or removing yourself from toxic situations, which is reflected in the single "Silent Divide."

"The idea of taking the high road, attempting to, seemed kind of paramount to explore with some of these lyrics," Kennedy says.

Alter Bridge the album is out now. You can catch Alter Bridge touring the U.S. starting in April.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.