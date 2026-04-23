Alter Bridge plans to pull from both ends of the catalog on US tour

Myles Kennedy of Alter Bridge performs on the Palomino Stage during day 2 of Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Alter Bridge will launch a U.S. tour Saturday in Orlando, Florida. The band will be supporting their new, self-titled album, which means Myles Kennedy and company now have 12 more songs they could possibly add to the set list.

"You have songs as a fan you're gonna wanna hear, we can't not play 'Blackbird,'" Kennedy tells ABC Audio. "But when you have now eight records, it's a delicate dance. How do you incorporate all those tracks with some new tracks?"

For this tour, Kennedy says Alter Bridge will likely be leaning on the very new and the very old.

"What we're gonna do is we're gonna play obviously some of the newer stuff," Kennedy says. "We're also gonna go back and do some real old stuff that we haven't done in a long time, kinda pepper those in the set."

Kennedy also hopes the shows will feature some new visual elements reflective of the Alter Bridge album.

"You're always just trying to make it interesting," Kennedy says. "Especially [because] we have such an incredible, die-hard fanbase."

The album Alter Bridge is out now. It includes the single "Silent Divide."

Openers for Alter Bridge's tour include Filter, Sevendust and Tim Montana, depending on the date.

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