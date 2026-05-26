Alter Bridge announces fall US tour dates

Alter Bridge has announced a U.S. tour in continued support of the band's new, self-titled album.

The fall outing kicks off Nov. 5 in Philadelphia and will wrap up Dec. 5 in Reno, Nevada. The bill will also include Tim Montana and Big Wreck.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AlterBridge.com.

Alter Bridge the album dropped in January and includes the lead single "Silent Divide." The band wrapped a spring tour behind it on Sunday.

Alter Bridge's other upcoming live plans include headlining their inaugural Blackbird Festival, taking place June 27 in Wales.

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