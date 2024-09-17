All Time Low premieres new single with I Prevail, "Hate This Song"

All Time Low has teamed up with I Prevail for a collaborative single called "Hate This Song."

In a statement, ATL frontman Alex Gaskarth describes the track as "an opportunity to explore something kind of cheeky and different with a band we have a ton of respect for at the top of their game."

"The I Prevail guys brought their signature weight to the song and transformed it into something wonderfully unexpected," Gaskarth says. "I see our bands coming together as the two sides of a coin dropping into the jukebox that's about to spin this song over and over again."

"A while back we were hit up by this little band called All Time Low," adds I Prevail vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe. "They sent us a track that they wrote and asked if we could spice it up a bit. We said absolutely and went to work. So happy to have this track out — finally — and to be the first ones to put a blast beat on an ATL song."

You can listen to "Hate This Song" now via digital outlets.

All Time Low's most recent album is 2023's Tell Me I'm Alive. They also put out a compilation of rerecorded songs, The Forever Sessions Vol. 1, in August.

I Prevail's latest record is 2022's True Power.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

