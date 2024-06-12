All That Remains dropping new single, "Let You Go," on Friday

All That Remains is teasing a new single called "Let You Go."

The track will premiere Friday and is available now to presave. You can listen to a preview now via ATR's Facebook.

"Let You Go" will be the second new All That Remains song of 2024, following the May release of "Divine." The band's most recent album is 2018's Victim of the New Disease, which featured the final recordings from late guitarist Oli Herbert, who died just a month before the album's release.

All That Remains will be touring the U.S. starting in August alongside Megadeth and Mudvayne.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.