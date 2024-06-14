All That Remains premieres new single, "Let You Go"

All That Remains has premiered a new single called "Let You Go."

"As a lyricist, I find songs about the human condition to be most compelling," says frontman Philip Labonte. "'Let You Go' is a great example of that. So many can relate to being in a bad relationship that you can't seem to break out of. Be it with a substance (or with a person) and this song speaks to that struggle so many of us are familiar with."

You can listen to "Let You Go" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

"Let You Go" marks the second new All That Remains track of 2024, following the May release of "Divine." The band's most recent album is 2018's Victim of the New Disease, which included the final recordings from late guitarist Oli Herbert.

All That Remains will be touring the U.S. beginning in August alongside Megadeth and Mudvayne.

