All That Remains drops new single, "Divine"

All That Remains Records

By Josh Johnson

All That Remains has dropped a new single called "Divine."

The track marks the first fresh offering from Philip Labonte and company to follow 2018's Victim of the New Disease album, which features the final recordings of late founding guitarist, Oli Herbert.

"It's been a long time since All That Remains released new music," Labonte says. "A lot has changed...in both the band, All That Remains, and in the world around us."

"When we lost Oli in 2018 it was hard to envision a path forward," he continues. "Six years later and I am proud to share 'Divine' with you. All That Remains has new life, and that is thanks to the fans for their years of support. We would not be here without them."

You can listen to "Divine" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

All That Remains will be touring alongside Megadeth and Mudvayne starting in August.

