All That Remains announces new album, ﻿'Antifragile'

All That Remains
By Josh Johnson

All That Remains has announced a new album called Antifragile.

The 10th studio effort from Phil Labonte and company arrives Jan. 31. It's the follow-up to 2018's Victim of the New Disease, which featured the final recordings of late guitarist Oli Herbert.

"You've waited so damn long for this," Labonte says. "And I gotta tell you...I'm fired up to finally say it—we have a release date!"

"Mark it. This is it," he adds. "The wait is over. The time has come."

Antifragile includes the previously released songs "Divine," "No Tomorrow," "Forever Cold" and "Let You Go."

Here's the full track list:
"Divine"
"Kerosene"
"No Tomorrow"
"The Piper"
"Antifragile"
"Forever Cold"
"Poison It"
"Let You Go"
"Cut Their Tongues Out"
"Blood & Stone"

