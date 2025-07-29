All That Remains parts ways with guitarist Jason Richardson

All That Remains guitarist Jason Richardson is no longer in the band.

A statement posted to ATR's Facebook reads, "All That Remains and Jason Richardson have decided to part ways as Jason focuses on his own projects."

"We love him and are grateful for the time, music, and memories we've shared," the post continues. "We wish him nothing but success and happiness moving forward. We're so excited to see what he has in store for the music world and we're absolutely sure it is going to blow our collective minds."

Richardson joined All That Remains following the 2018 death of guitarist Oli Herbert. He plays on the latest ATR record, Antifragile, which was released in January.

Richardson just put out a cover of the Harry Potter song "Hedwig's Theme" earlier in July.

