All That Remains parts ways with guitarist Jason Richardson

Guitarist Jason Richardson, member of the American heavy Javier Vicencio/Eyepix Group/LightRocket via Getty Images (Eyepix Group/Eyepix Group/LightRocket via Get)
By Josh Johnson

All That Remains guitarist Jason Richardson is no longer in the band.

A statement posted to ATR's Facebook reads, "All That Remains and Jason Richardson have decided to part ways as Jason focuses on his own projects."

"We love him and are grateful for the time, music, and memories we've shared," the post continues. "We wish him nothing but success and happiness moving forward. We're so excited to see what he has in store for the music world and we're absolutely sure it is going to blow our collective minds."

Richardson joined All That Remains following the 2018 death of guitarist Oli Herbert. He plays on the latest ATR record, Antifragile, which was released in January.

Richardson just put out a cover of the Harry Potter song "Hedwig's Theme" earlier in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!