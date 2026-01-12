All That Remains announces new guitarist, Ken Susi

Ken Susi performing live at Bloodstock Festival at Catton Park on August 14, 2016 in Burton upon Trent, England. (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

All That Remains has announced that guitarist Ken Susi has joined the band.

Susi, who previously played with Unearth and As I Lay Dying, takes the place of guitarist Jason Richardson, who announced his departure from All That Remains in 2025 after joining following the 2018 death of Oli Herbert.

"After decades of friendship, shared history, and mutual support, it means everything to get on stage with this band and contribute to a project I genuinely believe in," Susi writes in an Instagram post. "I can't wait to hit the road and share what we've been working on with all of you."

Susi also says he's "deeply honored" to be taking the role once filled by Herbert.

"Oli was not only an extraordinary musician, but a close friend whose presence and influence will always be felt," Susi writes. "His shoes can never truly be filled, and I carry his spirit with me every time I pick up the guitar."

All That Remains will launch a U.S. tour in April.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.