All That Remains announces 2026 tour dates

Philip Labonte of All That Remains performs during Chicago Open Air 2016 at Toyota Park on July 17, 2016 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Daniel Boczarski/Redferns)

All That Remains has announced a U.S. tour for 2026.

The headlining run begins April 29 in Albany, New York, and will wrap up May 23 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Tickets go on sale Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AllThatRemainsOnline.com.

All That Remains released a new album, Antifragile, in January. It marked the band's first album with guitarist Jason Richardson, who joined All That Remains following the 2018 death of founding member Oli Herbert.

Antifragile would also turn out to be All That Remains' last album with Richardson, who announced his departure from the band in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.