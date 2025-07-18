Alkaline Trio drops new Travis Barker-produced single, 'Oblivion'

Alkaline Trio has dropped a new single called "Oblivion."

The track was produced by Travis Barker and also marks Alkaline Trio's first release to feature drummer Atom Willard, who previously played in bands including Against Me! and Angels & Airwaves. Their most recent album, 2024's Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, was their last to feature longtime drummer Derek Grant.

"Oblivion" is one of three song Alkaline Trio recorded with Barker. Frontman Matt Skiba, of course, is very familiar with Barker, having played in blink-182 during Tom DeLonge's absence from the band.

"Recording with Alkaline Trio was such a treat," says Barker. "Bringing these songs to life from the demos Matt recorded was so exciting. Both Matt and [bassist] Dan [Andriano] are incredible lyricists, two of my all-time favorites. The studio never feels like work, just a magical place to create."

He adds, "Excited for what's ahead for Alkaline Trio and for fans to hear these special songs we made."

Alkaline Trio will be supporting blink-182's Missionary Impossible tour, kicking off in August.

