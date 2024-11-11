Alien Ant Farm singer says CKY frontman 'punched me in the face'

CKY is no longer on tour with Alien Ant Farm after the former's frontman allegedly punched the latter's singer.

In an Instagram post, AAF's Dryden Mitchell writes that the "96 Quite Bitter Beings" outfit "will no longer be on the Alien Ant Farm tour" because CKY's Chad I Ginsburg "punched me in the face."

"I've watched [Ginsburg] treat multiple crew members and opening band members like trash through the Europe shows and cause general drama around our camp," Mitchell writes.

Upon telling Ginsburg's manager "what a problem Chad was being," Mitchell says Ginsburg "punched me in the face and pretty much ran away like I imagine he'll do for all of his future problems."

"I'm grateful for my sobriety and grateful that I didn't retaliate physically in any way whatsoever," Mitchell writes. "I would love these shows to continue and apologize to all the CKY fans for Chad's behavior."

If you were going to a show and had your heart set on seeing CKY, you can receive a refund.

"And Chad, go to the gym... after that, find a therapist," Mitchell concludes. "And maybe in 25 years... we can shake hands. Until then though....GET HELP."

ABC Audio has reached out to CKY's rep for comment.

