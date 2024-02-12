Alien Ant Farm unfreezes in new video for "So Cold" single

Alien Ant Farm has premiered the video for "So Cold," the lead single off their upcoming album, ~mAntras~ .

Befitting of the song's title, the clip features the "Smooth Criminal" rockers performing in a wintry warehouse in front of a giant ant-like creature encased in an ice block, which is broken by the band's power of rock. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

"So Cold" first premiered in January alongside the announcement of ~mAntras~, which marks the first AAF album in nine years. The record drops on April 26.

Alien Ant Farm will be performing at the Welcome to Rockville festival in May.

