Alien Ant Farm signs new record deal with Judge & Jury Records

Dryden Mitchell, singer of Alien Ant Farm, performing as part of day 1 of the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest 2022 at Foro Pegaso on December 2, 2022 in Toluca, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Alien Ant Farm has signed with Judge & Jury Records, the label co-founded by Three Days Grace drummer Neil Sanderson and producer Howard Benson.

"Signing to Judge and Jury is a true blessing for us," AAF says. "Neil was very vocal about making something happen. Through the years, Howard Benson has been mentioned in our own personal conversations. Him being involved in so many wonderful rock records, we are confident that this opportunity will yield a great chapter for Alien Ant Farm and everyone involved. Cheers to the future!"

"[Vocalist] Dryden [Mitchell] is a truly unique vocalist and [we've] always wanted to work with him," add Sanderson and Benson. "Our team is so stoked to see what we all can create for Alien Ant Farm's next release. They are truly one of the hardest working and unique bands in our genre!"

Alien Ant Farm's most recent album is 2024's mAntras. The band is known for songs including "Movies," "Wish," "These Days" and their cover of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.