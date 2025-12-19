Alien Ant Farm has 'Bad Attitude' on new song

Alien Ant Farm has released a new song called "Bad Attitude."

The track is a more hard-rocking rework of AAF's earlier song "Attitude," a single off their 2001 album, ANThology.

"Don't think we haven't seen the pit open up for our ballad ATTITUDE a few times over the years!" Alien Ant Farm writes in a Facebook post. "It's been a silly reoccurrence forever that sparked the joke- hey we should do a punk version! SO HERE IT IS and we had a BLAST making it!!!"

You can watch the "Bad Attitude" video on YouTube.

"Bad Attitude" marks Alien Ant Farm's first release with their new label Judge & Jury Records, which was founded by Three Days Grace drummer Neil Sanderson and producer Howard Benson.

