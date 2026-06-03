Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss and husband welcome baby boy

Guitarist Nita Strauss performs the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Nita Strauss is a new mom.

The Alice Cooper guitarist and husband Josh Villalta welcomed their first child, son Maxwell James Villalta, on May 28, People reveals in a new interview with the couple. The couple also shared photos of Maxwell on Instagram.

"We're in the full on newborn trenches: exhausted, running on fumes and figuring new parenthood out as we go, and it's still been the most fulfilling and incredible time of our lives," Nita tells the mag. "Even after only a few days of motherhood, it's already the best thing I've ever done."

As for the origin of their son's name, Josh explains, "Whatever he does in his life, we hope he does it to the max!" adding, "His middle name is James, after Nita's dad, musician James Strauss."

Nita describes giving birth as the “hardest thing I've ever done” but it was well worth it.

“I've always heard people say ‘You don't know true love until they put your baby on your chest for the first time,' but I never fully understood it until it happened to me!" she says. "It was as if the rest of the world melted away and we were in a vortex bringing a new life into this world."

"I'm excited for every phase of this new chapter, from right now as we're learning to care for a newborn to bringing our son along for the ride on tour when the time comes!" Strauss says of motherhood. "It's going to be amazing, chaotic, and exciting and we wouldn't have it any other way."

Strauss and Villalta, who married in 2024, revealed they were expecting in January. Cooper announced in April that 22-year-old guitarist Anna Cara would be filling in for Strauss on tour while she's on maternity leave.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.