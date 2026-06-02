Alice Cooper announces UK book tour for memoir, 'Devil on My Shoulder'

Alice Cooper has announced a U.K. book tour in support of his upcoming memoir, Devil on My Shoulder.

The tour kicks off Oct. 11 in Cardiff, and hits Cambridge, London, Brighton, Manchester and more, before wrapping Oct. 20 in Wolverhampton, with each date moderated by a special guest.

Moderators include musician Arthur Brown, aka The God of Hellfire, Absolute Radio presenter Claire Sturgess and music journalist Billy Sloan.

Tickets are on sale now.

Devil on My Shoulder, set for release Oct. 6, follows the life and career of the "No More Mr. Nice Guy" rocker, who was born Vincent Damon Furnier before creating his Alice Cooper stage persona and eventually adopting it as his legal name.

Cooper has several European festival dates booked in June and July, and will then hit the road on a U.K. tour with The Hollywood Vampires starting Aug. 12 in London. A complete list of date can be found at AliceCooper.com.

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