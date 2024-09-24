Alice Cooper added to Ohio’s Sonic Temple Festival

By Jill Lances

Alice Cooper is the latest rocker set to appear at next year's Sonic Temple Festival, happening May 8-11 in Columbus, Ohio.

The four-day festival is expected to feature more than 100 bands, with Cooper booked to play May 9.
Metallica, Alice in Chains and Rob Zombie were the first artists announced for Sonic Temple; Metallica is confirmed to play two nights, May 9 and May 11, with promises of two unique sets.
Since the initial announcement, the festival has been slowly revealing the rest of the lineup. Recent additions include Killswitch Engage and Trivium, who’ll both be playing May 8, and Hollywood Undead and Citizen Soldier, who are both booked for May 10.

More information and ticket sales can be found at sonictemplefestival.com.

