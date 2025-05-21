Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell premieres video for 'I Want Blood' solo song

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell has premiered the video for "I Want Blood," the title track off his latest solo album.

The clip cuts between footage of Cantrell rocking out alongside Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin, both of whom play on the song, and a narrative involving a woman and a mysterious cloaked figure.

There's also a fair amount of blood, befitting of its title. You can watch the "I Want Blood" video on YouTube.

The album I Want Blood was released in October and also features the single "Vilified." A deluxe version, featuring spoken word renditions of each song off the original record, dropped in January.

Cantrell announced a new run of U.S. solo dates on Monday in support of I Want Blood. The outing launches in August.

