Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell details '﻿I Want Blood﻿' solo album; listen to single "Vilified" now

After teasing an upcoming new single, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell has announced a whole new solo album.

The record, titled I Want Blood, is due out Oct. 18. It's the follow-up to 2021's Brighten, which, at the time, marked Cantrell's first solo record in nearly 20 years.

"This record is a serious piece of work. It's a motherf*****," Cantrell says. "It's hard, no doubt, and completely unlike Brighten. And that's what you want, to end up in a different place. There's a confidence to this album. I think it's some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing."

The first preview of I Want Blood is the aforementioned teased single, "Vilified," which features Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. You can listen to "Vilified" now via digital outlets.

I Want Blood also features contributions from Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin, among others.

Cantrell will be on tour alongside Bush starting Friday in Bend, Oregon.

Here's the I Want Blood track list:

"Vilified"

"Off the Rails"

"Afterglow"

"I Want Blood"

"Echoes of Laughter"

"Throw Me a Line"

"Let It Lie"

"Held Your Tongue"

"It Comes"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.