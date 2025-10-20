Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell joins 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony lineup

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 logo. (Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell has joined the lineup for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

It has not been announced for which inductee Cantrell will be presenting or performing, but one would think his appearance will be related to Soundgarden, given both their and Alice's connection to the Seattle grunge scene.

Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood is also a new addition to the lineup. Previously announced performers and presenters include Twenty One Pilots, Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, Beck, Iggy Pop and Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The 2025 induction ceremony takes place Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+. The other inductees include The White Stripes, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast and Joe Cocker.

﻿Disney is the parent company of ABC News﻿. ﻿

