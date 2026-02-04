Alex Honnold shares full playlist for Taipei 101 climb

Taipei 101 climber Alex Honnold has shared the full playlist he listened to during his free solo scaling of the Taiwan skyscraper.

As Honnold revealed in a Variety interview, the playlist indeed features a number of Tool songs, including "Schism," "Forty Six & 2" and the aptly titled "Invincible."

The playlist also features songs by Linkin Park, Chevelle, The Used, The Offspring and Nothing More.

You can listen to the whole playlist, titled "T101," now via Spotify.

Honnold's Taipei 101 climb streamed live during a Netflix special January. Speaking with ABC Audio, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan called Honnold's accomplishment "extremely impressive."

