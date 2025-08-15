The album's calling from inside the house: Chevelle takes DIY approach on '﻿Bright as Blasphemy'

'Bright as Blasphemy' album artwork. Alchemy Recordings
By Josh Johnson

Chevelle's new album, Bright as Blasphemy, marks their 10th studio effort. Befitting of the milestone, the "Send the Pain Below" rockers opted to change up their usual approach.

"We did something totally different and built a studio in my house," frontman Pete Loeffler tells ABC Audio. "[We] dove in and started tracking demos, and then turned [it] into the album. We ended up just kind of doing it all on our own, which is something new."

After two years of making a lot of noise in the Loeffler household, Chevelle emerged with Bright as Blasphemy, which stands at a lean nine songs. As Loeffler shares, he originally wanted the record to be even shorter.

"My plan was to do an eight-song record, kinda like punk rock style," Loeffler says. "Going way back, [it was] about four songs a side on an LP, and eight songs was a full album for some."

"So that was the plan," he continues. "But then once we finished the last track, I was like, 'Ah, it feels like nine. It feels like the record's full.'"

While Chevelle kept a tight track list for Bright as Blasphemy, that didn't stop them from indulging in creative impulses. Take the song "Wolves (Love & Light)," which seems to end before you hear a faint whisper of words being spoken backward. It then ends for real with one last chug of the guitar.

"That's the cool s*** you get to do when you have all the reins," Loeffler says. "In the past, a lot of producers would kinda frown on things like that ... I'm not naming any producer, I'm just saying I've seen that in the past, and when you're pulling the trigger on it yourself, you can do this weird s***."

Bright as Blasphemy is out now.

