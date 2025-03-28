Ahead of Junos, Spiritbox reflects on viral Grammy moment: 'One of the funniest things that's ever happened'

Spiritbox is nominated for two awards at Sunday's Junos, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys. The band was also nominated for the actual Grammys in February, and while they didn't win, they went home with a viral moment.

As previously reported, frontwoman Courtney LaPlante was doing a red carpet interview when the interviewer mistakenly introduced her as fellow nominee Poppy. Instead of correcting them, LaPlante decided to go along with the error and answered each question as if she was actually the "New Way Out" artist.

"That is one of the funniest things that's ever happened to me in my entire life," LaPlante tells ABC Audio. "I was so excited when that happened."

Spiritbox's other band members, guitarist Mike Stringer, bassist Josh Gilbert and drummer Zev Rose, weren't with LaPlante during the interview and didn't find out about the mix-up until she told them after it was already over.

"Five minutes later, I get a text from someone who does not pay attention to metal world whatsoever and goes, 'Why the hell is Courtney talking like she's Poppy on the red carpet?'" Stringer says. "That's immediately when I went, 'Oh s***, this is gonna be, like, a thing.'"

A thing it was, and continues to be as LaPlante and company wade through countless Poppy jokes.

"We can't get mad, because I'm the only person that sees it 10,000 times," LaPlante says. "Everyone else is just making their joke, like, once for the first time."

The joke's even broken into their live show, as LaPlante discovered when listening to audio from Spiritbox's recent European tour.

"I was like, 'Wait, turn that up. What's going on in here?'" she says. "And you can hear at the U.K. show, 'Poppy! Poppy!'"

Spiritbox's new album, Tsunami Sea, is out now.

