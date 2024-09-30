Aftermath of Hurricane Helene forces cancellation of The Black Crowes’ Kentucky show

By Jill Lances
The Black Crowes have been forced to cancel an upcoming concert in Kentucky due to the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

"Due to travel complications caused by Hurricane Helene, The Black Crowes show scheduled for Oct. 1 in Pikeville, KY at Appalachian Wireless Arena has unfortunately been canceled," reads a message on the band's Instagram Story.

All ticketholders will receive refunds for their purchase.

The Black Crowes kicked off the second leg of their Happiness Bastards tour on Sept. 27 in Northfield, Ohio. Their next show is scheduled for Oct. 3 in Simpsonville, South Carolina. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!