After declaring 'see you next year,' Liam Gallagher says 'we need to sit down and discuss' future Oasis plans

Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis walk together on stage to perform as part of their Live '25 global tour in Sydney, Australia (Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

And after all, will the Oasis reunion tour continue into 2026?

Vocalist Liam Gallagher appeared to tease that future shows were being planned when he declared "See you next year" during Oasis' final show at London's Wembley Stadium in September. Now, though, Liam has taken to social media to clarify his comments.

"You will see me next year and the year after and so on just not sure yet if it'll be with oasis," Liam writes. "We need to sit down and discuss these things."

He adds, "If it was all up to me then you know we'd be touring till the day we die as it's the best thing in the world but UNFORTUNATELY it's not."

When asked if his "See you next year" declaration got him into any trouble in the Oasis camp, Liam replies, "There was a few tuts and raised eyebrows."

Of course, Liam did previously say that Oasis had recorded a new album upon reuniting, only to later clarify that he was joking, so who knows? Maybe he's joking about this, too.

The Oasis reunion tour launched in July, officially ending the feud between Liam and his brother and bandmate, Noel Gallagher. The outing hit three U.S. stadiums: Chicago's Soldier Field, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

The last show on Oasis' current live schedule is set for Sunday in Brazil.

