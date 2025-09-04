And after all, you can listen to a new live version of Oasis' 'Wonderwall'

Oasis has released a new live version of their signature song, "Wonderwall," recorded during their ongoing reunion tour.

This particular performance was captured during the Gallagher brothers' show in Dublin on Aug. 16.

"Where the f*** would we ... without 'Wonderwall,' where would we be?" Liam Gallagher asked the cheering crowed before launching into the song.

Towards the middle of the performance, Liam lets the crowd sing the "Wonderwall" chorus on their own.

You can listen to the Dublin recording of "Wonderwall" now via digital outlets.

The Oasis reunion tour marks the first time the formerly-feuding Liam and Noel Gallagher have shared the live stage in 16 years. Since the trek kicked off in July, Oasis has also released new live versions of the songs "Slide Away," "Cigarettes & Alcohol," "Little By Little" and "Bring It on Down."

Oasis' tour continues with two shows at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

