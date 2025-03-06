And after all, will Peppa Pig play drums on 'Wonderwall'?

Since Oasis announced their reunion August, fans have been wondering who will join the newly reconciled Gallagher brothers when they finally take the live stage again. On Wednesday Liam Gallagher finally revealed the official live Oasis lineup. Well, not really.

In a social media post, Liam writes, "Here we have it Peppa pig on drums Bert n Ernie on lead guitar n bass."

Along with an animated pig and two Sesame Street Muppets, Liam adds that the lineup will include "finger bobs on keyboard," which we're guessing refers to the short-lived British children's show Fingerbobs, which lasted for one season in the '70s.

As for who will actually be playing alongside Liam and Noel, we may not know until the Oasis reunion tour launches in the U.K. in July. The outing, which marks the first Oasis live shows since the band broke up in 2009, will come to the U.S. in August.

