And after all, Oasis' '﻿﻿Wonderwall' is back on the ﻿'Billboard﻿' Hot 100

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher of Oasis perform onstage at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Today is gonna be the day that Oasis is back on the Hot 100.

The reunited band's classic "Wonderwall" has returned to Billboard's all-genre singles chart, reentering at #27.

The surge comes as "Wonderwall" became the unofficial anthem of England's national soccer team, which made it to the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They lost 2-1 to the eventual second-place winner, Argentina, but grabbed third place in the tournament after a 6-4 win over France.

"Wonderwall" previously peaked on the Hot 100 at #8 in 1996 following its original release in 1995.

Oasis reunited in 2024 after a 15-year absence, which was defined by the public feud between estranged brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher. They returned to the live stage for a massive world stadium tour in 2025.

A documentary about the tour, titled Don't Look Back in Anger, will premiere in theaters worldwide on Sept. 11. It'll then stream on Hulu and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.