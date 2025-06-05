And after all, Bring Me the Horizon performed the live debut of their cover of 'Wonderwall'

Iwi Onodera/Redferns
By Josh Johnson

Wednesday was the day that Bring Me the Horizon threw it back to you. And by "it," we mean their cover of "Wonderwall."

Oli Sykes and company performed the live debut of their take on the Oasis classic during their show June 4 in Germany. They first released a studio version of the cover in January as part of the Spotify Singles series, which was deemed "absolutely incredible" by Liam Gallagher himself.

Wednesday's concert marked Bring Me the Horizon's first live show of 2025. They'll launch a U.S. tour in September.

Meanwhile, we'll see if Oasis performs "Wonderwall" when they launch their much-anticipated world reunion tour, which kicks off in the U.K. in July. The trek will come to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!