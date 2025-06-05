And after all, Bring Me the Horizon performed the live debut of their cover of 'Wonderwall'

Wednesday was the day that Bring Me the Horizon threw it back to you. And by "it," we mean their cover of "Wonderwall."

Oli Sykes and company performed the live debut of their take on the Oasis classic during their show June 4 in Germany. They first released a studio version of the cover in January as part of the Spotify Singles series, which was deemed "absolutely incredible" by Liam Gallagher himself.

Wednesday's concert marked Bring Me the Horizon's first live show of 2025. They'll launch a U.S. tour in September.

Meanwhile, we'll see if Oasis performs "Wonderwall" when they launch their much-anticipated world reunion tour, which kicks off in the U.K. in July. The trek will come to the U.S. in August.

