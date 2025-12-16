After ﻿'AfterLife'﻿: Five Finger Death Punch starts prepping milestone album

Ivan Moody and Zoltan Bathory of Five Finger Death Punch perform on Day 2 of Monster Energy Aftershock Festival 2017 at Discovery Park on October 22, 2017 in Sacramento, California. (Steve Jennings/WireImage)

Five Finger Death Punch has been working on a new album, their first since 2022's AfterLife. The record will also mark the metal outfit's milestone 10th studio effort.

"We have about six, seven pretty solid songs," guitarist Zoltan Bathory tells ABC Audio of the upcoming album's progress. "Then we start beefing them up and switching them around, figuring it out."

Bathory hopes that the record will be released in the first quarter of 2026.

"Then we would definitely do a world tour on that," he says.

Since AfterLife, Five Finger Death Punch has released a two-volume best-of compilation, consisting of rerecorded versions of the band's biggest hits. The collection includes new recordings of the songs "The End" and "I Refuse," featuring BABYMETAL and In This Moment's Maria Brink, respectively, both of which hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

