AFI sees 'Holy Visions' in new 'Silver Bleeds the Black Sun...' ﻿track

'Silver Bleeds the Black Sun…' album artwork. Run For Cover Records
By Josh Johnson

AFI has released a new song called "Holy Visions," a track off the band's upcoming album, Silver Bleeds the Black Sun...

Like the record's previously released lead single, "Behind the Clock," "Holy Visions" explores the '80s goth side of the "Miss Murder" outfit's sound. You can watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Getting to work with Gilbert on two videos was a joy," frontman Davey Havok says of director Gilbert Trejo, who also directed the "Behind the Clock" video. "'Holy Visions' is the perfect visual sublimation of the song."

Silver Bleeds the Black Sun... is due out Oct. 3. It's the follow-up to 2021's Bodies.

AFI will launch a U.S. headlining tour Sept. 30 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

