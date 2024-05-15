AFI announces 25th anniversary 'Black Sails in the Sunset' ﻿vinyl reissue

Craft Recordings/Nitro Records

By Josh Johnson

AFI has announced a vinyl reissue of their 1999 album Black Sails in the Sunset in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The LP will be available July 19 in various variants. It includes three bonus tracks: the vinyl-only 
"Lower It," the Japanese B-side "Who Knew?" and the previously unreleased "Weight of Words."

"Black Sails will always be very dear to me," says frontman Davey Havok. "It represents the most profound artistic turning point of the band."

AFI's most recent album is 2021's Bodies. They'll be on tour starting in July alongside Thirty Seconds to Mars.

