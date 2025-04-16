Aerosmith’s 'I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’ featured in ad for the NBA Playoffs

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

Aerosmith's hit song "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" is featured in a new ad campaign for the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

The clip features footage of NBA players like Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Donovan Mitchell and Karl-Anthony Towns as everyday people in homes, bars, businesses and more get transported into the arena to watch the game. The clip also includes cameos from Rob Lowe, Shaboozey, Sheila E. and more, ending with the tagline "Don't Miss A Thing."

The 2025 NBA Playoffs kick off Sunday on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV.

"I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" was the theme to the hit action flick Armageddon, which starred Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler's daughter Liv Tyler. Written by Diane Warren, the song was Aerosmith's first #1 single, spending four weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

