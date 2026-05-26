The ‘add protein’ era: How everyday foods are getting a functional upgrade

For years, healthy eating advice has often centered on restriction. People were told to cut carbs, avoid sugar, or stay away from entire categories of food in hopes of getting closer to some ideal version of health. That mindset has started to lose some of its grip as more consumers look for habits they can actually live with, BUILT reports.

Rather than building their routines around what has to go, many are paying closer attention to what they can add to make everyday eating feel more supportive and easier to maintain. Protein has become one of the clearest examples.

A 2025 survey from the International Food Information Council found that 7 in 10 Americans are trying to include protein in their diets, a level of interest that nutrition experts say has moved well beyond gym culture and into the routines of everyday people.

Kim Flannery, director of nutrition at the Wisconsin Athletic Club, told Wisconsin Public Radio that she has observed that this kind of momentum tends to signal something bigger than a passing trend. People still care about nutrition, but more of them want it to fit into daily life without turning every meal into a project.

Protein Moves Beyond Traditional Categories

Browse any grocery store today, and protein is hard to miss. It has worked its way into nearly every aisle, showing up in breakfast cereals, snack chips, waffles, and desserts that most people would never have associated with a nutrition label two years ago.

Cargill's 2025 Protein Profile research found that 57% of shoppers who read nutrition labels are specifically looking for protein, and food companies have moved fast to meet that demand. Starbucks made its own statement by adding protein directly to its menu, giving customers the option to boost their cold foam and coffee drinks with it.

Scott Dicker, senior market insights analyst at SPINS, noted to Food Dive that "protein has moved from an athletic product to a daily habit," with ready-to-drink protein beverages alone growing at a 13% rate over two years.

As protein keeps finding its way into more of the foods people already reach for, the question worth asking is why this particular nutrient resonates so strongly.

Why Protein Is the Nutrient of Choice

Part of what makes protein stand out from other nutrition trends is how easy it is to understand. People don't need a science background to connect with why it matters.

Michael Ormsbee, director of the Institute of Sports Sciences and Medicine at Florida State University, points to research showing that "a higher protein intake supports muscle retention during weight loss, enhances satiety and can help preserve resting energy expenditure."

Beyond body composition, protein plays a role in bone health, immune function, and even the production of hormones that affect mood and energy levels throughout the day. Those benefits reach well beyond the gym, extending to people on GLP-1 weight-loss medications, for whom holding onto muscle while losing fat has become a real priority.

ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Tara Narula has noted that with these medications, "a lot of people are losing weight very fast, and when you lose weight quickly, you can also lose lean muscle mass," making protein a daily focus for millions of Americans who may never have thought twice about it before.

For a nutrient with that kind of broad appeal, it makes sense that people are looking for faster, easier ways to work it into their day.

Convenience as a Driving Force

Most people are not skipping protein because they don't care about it. They're skipping it because their day doesn't slow down long enough to think about it. Between work, family, and everything else competing for attention, nutrition often gets handled on the fly, which is exactly why portable, ready-to-eat protein options have grown into a category of their own.

In an interview with CSP, Richard Poye, founder of the Food Trends Think Tank, said he has observed that "convenience thrives on single-serve, portable and impulse-driven occasions, precisely the formats where modern protein products shine."

Brands across the food industry have responded to that reality by developing options that require zero preparation and fit just as naturally into a morning commute as they do a workout bag.

The Rise of ‘Functional Indulgence’

Eating well used to feel like a trade-off, and for a long time, most people accepted that. If something was good for you, it probably wasn't going to be the thing you actually wanted to eat. That thinking has lost a lot of ground.

Dicker, who has watched consumer behavior move in a different direction, noted that "there's still this idea of indulgences, but it's just being more intentional when and how you indulge."

Food companies have taken this seriously, and the results are showing up across grocery aisles in the form of protein-fortified cookies, brownies, pastries, and snack bites designed to satisfy a craving while still delivering real nutritional value.

NielsenIQ data shows the high-protein bakery category alone is growing at 29% year over year, and for many consumers, the next step is figuring out exactly where these kinds of products fit into their own daily routine.

Modular Health and Personalization

Eating well looks different for everyone, and more people are starting to build their routines around that reality.

Rather than following a structured plan that tells them exactly what to eat and when, consumers are making smaller, more personal choices, adding protein to their morning coffee, swapping a regular snack for a higher-protein option, or simply paying closer attention to what their body actually needs on a given day.

Innova Market Insights research shows that personalized nutrition increasingly centers on targeted health goals, particularly among younger adults who have grown up expecting customization in every part of their lives.

Protein fits naturally into that model because it can be added to almost any routine without requiring a complete overhaul of how someone already eats.

What This Means for the Future of Food

Protein has always been essential to how the body functions, but what has changed is how central it has become to the way everyday people think about food.

Consumers are no longer waiting for their annual checkup to think about nutrition. They are making small, deliberate choices throughout the day, reaching for foods that work a little harder and fit a little more naturally into lives that are already full.

The food industry has followed that lead, and the result is a market where functional ingredients like protein are showing up in places that would have seemed unlikely just a few years ago.

Joan Salge Blake, clinical professor of nutrition at Boston University, captured the broader mood well when she said that, unlike the diet trends that came before it, "this one may just stick around." Given how deeply protein has worked its way into everyday eating habits, it is hard to argue otherwise.

This story was produced by BUILT and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.