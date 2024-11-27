Ace of taste: New Motörhead hot sauces released

If you like to gamble, specifically with your taste buds, perhaps you'd be interested in a new line of Motörhead hot sauces.

The collection includes five flavors, ranging from the Iron Horse Mango Habanero Sauce, which features a heat scale rating of 5/10, to the Killed by Death Chili Extract Sauce, which boasts a Spinal Tap-inspired 11/10 heat scale rating.

"You can really pair this with anything, if you dare!" a press release says of Killed by Death. "But best to start with very small doses as it can easily overpower a dish with its hardcore heat."

You can order yours now via JadeCityFoods.com.

