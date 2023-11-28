Ace Frehley drops title track from upcoming album '10,000 Volts'

MNRK Heavy

By Jill Lances

Ace Frehley is back with new music. The former KISS guitarist just dropped the new single "10,000 Volts," the title track to his upcoming solo album, due out February 23.

The album, produced by Frehley and Trixter's Steve Brown, features 11 tracks of what's described as "electrifying, hard-hitting, riff-heavy rock'n' roll."

You can listen to "10,000 Volts" now via streaming services and watch the video on YouTube.

The album is Frehley's first solo release since 2020's Origins Vol. 2. Frehley previously talked about 10,000 Volts in an interview with Nuvo, calling it "probably the best record I've ever done."

Here is the track list for 10,000 Volts. The album is available for preorder now.

"10,000 Volts"
"Walkin' on the Moon"
"Cosmic Heart"
"Cherry Medicine"
"Back Into My Arms Again"
"Fightin' for Life"
"Blinded"
"Constantly Cute"
"Life of a Stranger"
"Up in the Sky"
"Stratosphere"

