AC/DC’s 'Back in Black' ﻿inspires new book of mystery short stories

A new book of mystery stories inspired by the music of AC/DC is set for release this summer.

Black in Black, named after the band's seventh studio album, is an anthology featuring 10 mysteries each named after a song on the album, one of which is a new Jack Reacher tale by Andrew Child.

Other authors contributing short stories to the anthology include Reed Farrel Coleman, Heather Graham, Tori Eldridge and Ward Larsen.

The book is the third installment in Blackstone Publishing's Music and Murder Mystery Series. Previous books were inspired by the Eagles' Hotel California and Michael Jackson's Thriller.

Back in Black: An Anthology of New Mystery Short Stories will be released July 16 and is available for preorder now.

